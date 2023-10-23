Verstappen sweats out his 50th victory

This year he won by dominating, coming back and managing. Now he has won even while suffering. Max’s 2023 Verstappen he is perfect and complete, and the Austin race adds something to his season. Because the three-time world champion had to build his triumph curve after curve, with the help of an impeccable strategy from the wall but which the driver contributed to making a winner by never making mistakes and capitalizing on every overtaking opportunity, and then defend themselves at the end against a Mercedes and a Lewis Hamilton who has never been so on the ball. It’s normal for Super Max to be proud of his success, even if Red Bull’s pace didn’t entirely satisfy him.

Verstappen’s words

“Patience was necessary and we had a lot of it. The pace was not what I expectedbut it was also because of some brake problems“, commented a Sky Sports F1. “After Saturday we changed them and this made my life very difficult. I couldn’t find the feeling under braking for some reason, and that cost me some lap time. The race was very tough in the end because I was wearing out the tires and I saw that the advantage was reducing“.

“On this track there are different braking points and I didn’t have the same sensations as the rest of the weekend. This made my race significantly more difficult than usual. Hamilton and I came very close to the finish line. Then even with dubbed ones everything becomes more difficult. I was struggling a lot with the brakes and I had problems with the tyres, it was difficult to find a compromise so as not to damage them too much“.

In Mexico to reach Prost

Thanks to the one in Austin, Verstappen has reached 50 victories in Formula 1: he is naturally the youngest driver to reach this milestone. In six days, in Mexico, the Dutchman could equal the number of career triumphs of a certain Alain Prost, and Sebastian Vettel is also in his sights (53). At the end of the year the three-time world champion could be third alone in terms of number of grand prix wins, behind two sacred monsters such as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.