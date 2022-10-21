In Suzuka Max Verstappen he was able to celebrate his second world championship title won in his career with four GPs before the end of this season. The Dutchman, who after three races had found himself 46 points behind Charles Leclerc, was the authentic ruler of the year, collecting 12 wins in 18 races disputed so far.

The United States Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday in Austin, could give him the 13th acute of 2022. A result that would have a very special value for the orange: it would put him in first place on an equal footing with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the ranking of the single most victorious seasons in the history of sport. On the COTA circuit, Verstappen had also won 12 months ago at the end of a spectacular duel that had seen him opposed to Lewis Hamilton.

For all these reasons, the # 1 of Red Bull wanted to have a special helmet. The design and the colors will be almost the usual ones, but they will make their appearance the stars and stripes characteristics of the American flag. A tribute that, in Verstappen’s mind, will also be a wish for good luck.