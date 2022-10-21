The tourism potential of the Évora region, which includes the municipalities ofAngostura and Salvador Alvaradohas no doubt and the potential that is for this topic.

With the visit of the Secretary of Tourism of the Government of the state of Sinaloa, María del Rosario Torres Noriega, it is hoped that authorities will turn to this area and allow investment, expansion and projection to ensure that the municipalities of Angostura and Salvador Alvarado have the impetus they require for tourism development.

The natural riches that these municipalities alone provide are a jewel that deserves the impetus to potentiate and generate the sightseeing in different areas.

