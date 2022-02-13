After two failed attempts in January, the third virtual endurance race Max Verstappen has finally caught a success as the absolute ruler of the event; the new Formula 1 world champion has in fact triumphed in the Bathurst 12 Hoursclimbing to the top step of the podium once again with the team Redline. Specifically, the appointment – held on February 12 and set on the famous Australian circuit – saw Mad Max author of a recovery from fifth position on the grid to the top of the standings, thanks also to the contribution of his British teammate Luke Bennett.

The two, at the wheel of one McLaren MP4-12C GT3, did not leave room for competition, conquering the first position within a few laps after the start, and then remaining in command until the checkered flag. In this way, the Red Bull driver concluded the last e-sport round before the resumption of his real activity in Formula 1, scheduled from 23 to 25 February with the pre-season test session in Barcelona: “It was nice to run – stated Verstappen on his official website – the car went very well, just like last year, even though we had a different car then. Our young protege Luke drove very solidly, which is nice to see. It’s nice that together we managed to win this race for Team Redline “.

The victory at Bathurst therefore redeemed a not at all positive start in 2022 for the 24-year-old Dutchman in the field of virtual competitions: always at the wheel of the Redline team, Verstappen was initially the author of an accident during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, aggravated by the fact that, at the time of retirement, he was at the head of the group. Subsequently, in the 24 Hours of Daytonathe Red Bull driver was forced to a second knockout, this time due to a technical problem.