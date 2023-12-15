No rookies in 2024

2024 will be a rather atypical year for Formula 1, at least for the drivers who will take part in the next championship, who will be exactly the same as in 2023 and all of them driving the same teams with whom they struggled last season. Consequently, there will be neither transfers nor, above all, debutants. Just as happened to Felipe Drugovich in 2022, when he was unable to enter the top series as an official driver despite his success in Formula 2 (which also happened to Oscar Piastri, at least until his debut this year), the same will occur with Theo Pourchairewho will fly to Japan to participate in the Super Formula championship.

F1 increasingly closed to young people

The Frenchman, who will still retain the role of third driver at Sauber, had been quite critical of the difficulty of a promotion in Formula 1 for a young driver, also feeling disappointed in not being able to realize his dream immediately. Even many other promising players have often considered this objective to be very complex, but the reigning world champion does not agree on the issue Max Verstappen.

Only 'apologies' for Verstappen

Having moved straight from Formula 3 to Formula 1 at just 17 years of age, the Dutchman believes that the place in Circus is actually there for young people, but not for everyone: “If you have talent and are one of the best you will get there – commented a De Telegraaf – anyone who says it's impossible is often not good enough. Then you hear things like: 'I didn't have any money or I had bad luck here and there.' So you see all these excuses popping up. No, then you're not good enough. For me it's very simple. Sure, some things are out of your control and some drivers come to Formula 1 with a lot of money, but real, authentic talent always comes along.”

There is no single way

For Verstappen, therefore, the possibilities are actually there for authentic talents. In addition, according to the three-time world champion, being a good driver in Formula 1 does not automatically mean being strong in other categories such as rally or endurance.