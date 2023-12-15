After the title of Junior from Barranquilla It's time for balance sheets League 2023-II. And the predominant note is the controversy over an ideal eleven that has generated controversy due to the names that appear and the positions they occupy. advance, the Golden Boot of the tournament has a worse rating than a criticized player.

A surprising ideal eleven was known after the noisy celebration of the tenth star of the shark team, who must be disconcerted to know that his great figure. Carlos Bacca, the top scorer of the championship with 18 scores, a fundamental role in the home runs and the grand final against Independiente Medellín, has been surpassed by an eliminated player, who is also part of the great disappointment at the end of the tournament, the Cali America.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. See also Former Santa Fe player who played with Ronaldinho, arrested in the United States for theft Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The controversy is clear: Could it be that Édwin Cardona (7.50 rating) Has it been more decisive than the scorers Marco Pérez (7.27) and Bacca (2.24)?

The explanation is that the average performance of the entire championship is taken into account and not just the final phases, where Junior's man was more lethal. But more than Pérez, a figure of Águilas Doradas, the undefeated team with a points record in League II? And more than that, How did Cardona produce those numbers if he had several absences due to injury and other reasons?

Anyway. The truth is that this is how he calculated SofaScore the ideal eleven of the date:

🇨🇴 The ideal XI of the Colombian Clausura Tournament! 🌟 Edwin Cardona obtained the best SofaScore Rating (7.50) of the season. 🤔 What do you think of this team? pic.twitter.com/gpILMwQCm4 — Sofascore Latin America (@SofascoreLA) December 14, 2023

To the champion archer Santiago Mele It was also not enough for him to enter the eleven, despite being decisive in the Junior classification and being the one who saved the penalty that gave them the tenth star. He was surpassed by the Brazilian Neto Volpi from Deportes Tolima.



In addition, Didier Moreno was 'whitewashed' to be in the ideal eleven in which Yeison Guzmán from Tolima did enter. For Águilas Doradas, in addition to Pérez, there was Jhon Freddy Salazar.

At the back, the chosen ones were Juan Pablo Vargas from Millonarios, Jerson Malagón from Pasto and César Haydar from Tolima.

National vs. Junior. Didier Moreno celebration. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

The position of Luis 'Cariaco' González, He occupies the place of brand midfielder (of 5), a position in which he did not play a minute in this League.

