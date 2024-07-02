Eddie Jordan’s Opinion

“He could enter either on the right or on the left”. As Max Verstappen At the end of the race he expressed his disappointment over the radio for the contact with Lando Norris at Turn 3 for which he was penalised ten seconds by the Race Stewards, a sanction which had no impact on the result of the Dutchman who retained fifth place despite the penalty. “Obvious – he added sarcastically on the Stewards’ decision – It’s just ridiculous.”

Podcast Guest Formula For Success Eddie Jordan he sided with Max Verstappen: “Max is a fighter, a lion – her words – before you go into the ring with a lion like that you have to make sure you are prepared to do it. It was an accident that could have been easily avoided. In this dynamic it is exactly like on everyday roads. Whoever is in front has the right of trajectory. He was the fastest in Qualifying and is leading the Grand Prix. It is up to whoever is behind to find a way to overtake by ‘going around’ the leader”.

A clear thesis from the former Irish team manager who indirectly defined Norris as ‘not ready‘ for a wheel-to-wheel duel with the three-time world champion. The McLaren driver expects Verstappen to admit he was unfair otherwise he will lose his respect, in turn the Dutchman does not believe he was wrong.