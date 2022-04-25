To play for the world title until the last lap of the last race in 2021 to the dubbing consumed yesterday in Imola: Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton, so close a few months ago, now they are very far on the track. The Mercedes W13 is in a performance crisis due to porpoising, George Russell exploiting his talent and some favorable situations – in this case of yesterday’s race an extraordinary start on his part – is putting a patch on the problems of the single-seater built by the Brackley team, Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, was unable to get out of the tunnel at Imola and remained blocked behind Pierre Gasly for the whole race exactly as he had for example in Monaco a year ago.

The ‘cap’ by the train formed by Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly meant that Max Verstappen during the Grand Prix reached Hamilton, thus realizing the dubbing of the seven-time world champion, very correct to step aside on the starting straight. At the press conference, the reigning world champion commented on that certainly symbolic moment in the eyes of fans, not so much for the 1997 class: “The dubbing did not surprise me because Mercedes has been in trouble since the beginning of the season, they are definitely slow by their standards. I didn’t experience any particular sensations, I wasn’t ‘happy’, it was a dubbing like any other. The situation is what it is ”.

The Red Bull driver identified the most complicated moment of the race in the voiceovers: “With only one dry trajectory at your disposal, you often have to put the wheels on the wet and it’s easy to lock the tires and suddenly find yourself out of the race“. Actually a year ago Lewis Hamilton ended up in the gravel at Tosa engaged in the dubbing of George Russell, a driver who is now proving to be more effective as a box mate than the seven-time world champion driving a Mercedes still very far from the performance expressed by Ferrari and Red. Bull.