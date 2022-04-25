The game that collects the nine Star Wars movies dominates the physical market ahead of the usual protagonists.

One more week, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga repeats at the top of the UK sales chart. The game of TT Games that compiles the nine episodes of the film saga starwars It can boast of being the second best launch of the year in British territory, and it has been at the top of the list for three consecutive weeks.

The sales of the work have registered a drop of 38% compared to the previous week, but it is enough to establish itself as the best launch of a LEGO game not just in the UK, but globally as well. In Warner Bros. they can be happy with the commercial performance of the title, although we will have to wait to see if it gets the machada also next week.

The Skywalker Saga has been leading for three weeks in a rowOtherwise, the data shared by Games Industrywhich refer to physical sales in the country, leave us a ranking dominated by usual suspects. FIFA 22 occupies the second position with its football proposal, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (the best UK release of the year) continues incombustible in third place.

In the rest of the list, we see that the stores continue to receive purchases of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West, to name a few examples. There are no new recent releases in the classification, since to see MotoGP 22 we have to go up to 39th place.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has disappeared from the top ten positions and is currently in twelfth, after record a 57% drop in physical sales of Nintendo Switch. We leave you the top 10 in full below so you can see for yourself that there really are well-known names occupying the ranking.

UK best sellers of the week

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

FIFA 22

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

WWE 2K22

Elden Ring

Horizon: Forbidden West

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



From Warner they confirmed to us just a few days ago that The Skywalker Saga is the best premiere of a LEGO game. It is not uncommon, since the title, beyond having the corresponding drive to adapt the saga it adapts, is also fun and very complete. Although, if you want to know more, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that we publish in this house.

More about: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sales, UK, TT Games and Warner Bros Games.