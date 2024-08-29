By Carlo Platella

For the first time in three years, Max Verstappen is experiencing a difficult moment. On the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, a race in which the Dutchman has won the last two editions, the world champion is aware that he no longer has the same dominant car at his disposal as at the beginning of the season, putting his world championship confirmation at risk. A situation that fuels speculation about his future, between the rumored move to Mercedes or withdrawal upon expiration of the current contractVerstappen spoke about this and other topics during the collective interview given to the Italian press present in Monza, including FormulaPassion.

World in defense

“Given the conditions we find ourselves in we are definitely not the favorites”, the world champion’s thoughts on the upcoming Italian Grand Prix. “There are still a lot of unknowns, starting with the new asphalt, and it’s very hot anyway. In general, there are a lot of things we need to try. The car hasn’t been easy to drive in the last few events. Let’s hope we have a clean weekend.” For several months now, the Dutchman has shown some dissatisfaction with the behaviour of his RB20: “We can’t get the balance right. From the entry to the middle of the corner I don’t like the car. It’s difficult.”

In the dynamics of the world championship, Verstappen finds himself playing the role of the prey, leading the championship but with Lando Norris recovering. A situation already experienced three years ago in the duel with Hamilton: “Personally, it’s different for me. 2021 was very up-and-down, alternating victories and second places. Now, after a dominant start, it’s much more difficult to win a race. The lead in the standings is still important, but we have to try to win at least one more race”. Super Max, however, appears anything but obsessed with his fourth world title: “Even if I don’t win the championship my life won’t change. Obviously I would like the situation to be different, to be more competitive and to win. But it is up to us to find solutions and do better.”

Desire for life

Verstappen recently celebrated the milestone of 200 Grand Prix starts, without however showing any particular desire to reach 400, even though Fernando Alonso is still competitive once he has passed the threshold of forty: “I could run until I’m 40, but I would have spent half my life running instead of living. I want to discover the world and do other things. Formula 1 is not everything: it is an important part of my life, but at some point I will have had enough. It does not depend on how much you win or how much you earn. I will simply want to continue racing, maybe in endurance, but also relax a little bit”.

According to Verstappen, this thought does not arise from any regrets for the experiences sacrificed at a young age: “I wouldn’t say I miss my teenage life. You just want to do other things at a certain point. I’ve been in Formula 1 for a while now… Maybe I’ll get close to 400 races, but not beyond”. The Red Bull standard-bearer already enjoys cultivating other interests: “Mainly playing padel. I also have a simulator where I spend a lot of time, not only driving, but also making plans for the future. Between real and virtual races there is a lot that can be done”.

“As long as I wake up and look in the mirror and say that I can give 100%, I will continue to run. But there will come a day when it won’t be like this. and I’ll start wondering what to do. At the moment I’m still having fun and I’m fighting for the title. I complain about the car, but we’re still racing for the podium and we’re not far from winning. But if at some point it’s not like that for a long time, it could take away some of the joy.”

Ferrari Charm

Questions about rival Lewis Hamilton arrive promptly, who Verstappen will find on the track next year dressed in red. “I’m not surprised, I understand. Doing it is a dream,” Max comments on Lewis’ move to Ferrari. “Sometimes just changing environment helps you find new motivation. It’s also exciting for the sport. I can’t wait to see the internal challenge with Leclerc, who is still the wonder boy. It will be nice for Ferrari.”

Hamilton and Leclerc, two drivers with whom the Dutchman has clashed several times in the past, now joined by Lando Norris: “Every driver is different. They are all fast in their own way, but each one has their own style and I think that’s nice. If everyone was the same it would be boring.” Despite some media quarrels in the past, however, Verstappen is also fascinated by Ferrari. The Dutchman already owns one in his personal collection, keeping the door open to one day driving for the Scuderia from Maranello: “It depends, also on how long I stay in Formula 1. Then there’s also Le Mans. I also have a Ferrari GT3, it’s a great car.”

Passing of the baton

Another theme of the Monza weekend is the debut in free practice of Kimi Antonelli, who for talent and precocity some define as the new Verstappen. It is the super Max himself, however, who distances the comparison, encouraging the eighteen-year-old Italian to express himself freely: “Kimi just has to be himselfhe doesn’t have to think about being the next Verstappen or whatever. He’s really good and I think he’ll be announced soon. He’s been competitive in every category, you could see he had talent already in karts. Once you get to Formula 1 you also make mistakes. He must not be afraid to do it. I have faith in his talent though, I think it will come quite naturally to him.” The world champion’s advice is clear: “Don’t worry too much, but enjoy the moment”