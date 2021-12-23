A few days after the withdrawal of the prize reserved for the Formula 1 world champion in Paris, Max Verstappen its pre-Christmas golden period continues in the name of recognition after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Jaap Eden Award, the equivalent of the title of ‘Dutch Sportsman of the Year’. In this way, Mad Max beat the competition of two other compatriots such as Niek Kimmann (BMX) and Harrie Lavreysen (track cycling).

At the ceremony of NOC * NSF Sports Gala – returned after the absence in 2020 for the Covid-19 pandemic – the father of the new world champion was also present, Jos Verstappen, who took the opportunity to relive the most exciting moments of a championship characterized by his son’s first world championship success, as well as by the first success in F1 of a driver from the Netherlands: “Max had to go a long way to succeed – commented – and it has been a difficult year. After winning the world title there were a lot of emotions. Now he is happy to enjoy his vacation, and he can finally relax, because he really needs it“.

One of the most touching moments of the entire season, as well as of the last Abu Dhabi GP – decisive for the award of the title – was seen in the conversation between father and son before the podium, in which the two shared the joy of the world championship just conquered: “I don’t remember what we said exactly, because there were so many emotions – admitted dad Jos – we’ve been doing it for twenty years, and I’ve traveled the world with him for twelve of these. Our dream was to become Formula 1 world champions, and we realized and shared it in that special moment for both of us. As Max himself says – he concluded – ‘the world title is there, and everything that follows is a bonus. ‘ This is his thinking, but knowing him will try again next year. Let’s hope with a good car, because it all depends on it. Formula 1 is a team sport: there are 850 people working at Red Bull Racing to develop a fast car for 2022. We hope that Max can defend his title “.