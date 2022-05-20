Shinji Nakano, 51-year-old former Osaka driver, was one of the many meteors who entered the world of Formula 1 during the 90s, unable to find the success they were looking for. The driver from the Rising Sun raced two entire championships in the Circus, at the wheel of Prost and Minardi in 1997 and 1998. With the French team Nakano he also won two world championship points, at a time when only the first six classified were to get them . The Japanese then continued his career in other categories, ending his adventure with motorsport at high levels in the WEC. Now he follows F1 as a simple enthusiast and he was also fascinated by the beautiful duel in a world championship perspective that is taking shape this season between Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc.

The two drivers, who were both born in Nakano’s debut year in F1, shared the first five races of the year: three wins for the Red Bull rider and two for the Ferrari driver, who however is first in championship due to the two retirements suffered by Verstappen. The prediction of many is that this comparison – reliability of the RB18 permitting – will continue until the last races of this very long season. Nakano, however, is convinced that, albeit slightly, the Dutchman is a better driver than the red # 16. “I believe that the control of the car and Verstappen’s determination to the limit, when no mistakes can be made, are a step forward compared to Leclerc – commented the Japanese to the site as-web.jp – naturally Leclerc is good, but I have the impression that Verstappen is a little better“.

Regarding the internal comparison to the Ferrari teamon the other hand, the former standard bearer of Prost and Minardi is convinced that Leclerc is showing his supremacy over Sainz: “Leclerc and Sainz use different techniques to stabilize the car with the ground effect – explained Nakano – Leclerc overlaps braking with the throttle, while Sainz is more orthodox and uses the brakes and throttle separately. The difference becomes evident in the corners where you think Ferrari is weak – there the way Leclerc drives comes into play“.