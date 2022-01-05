The news of the official departure of the Honda from Formula 1, which will materialize starting from the 2022 world championship, has particularly struck several fans around the world, but not only: among those who particularly wanted to thank the Japanese manufacturer for the contribution made in F1 – with the company Minato who will remain in the role of technical partner of Red Bull until 2025 – there was just the new world champion Max Verstappen. The driver of the Austrian team, who managed to establish himself at the top of the world rankings by interrupting the dominance of Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era, wanted to pay homage to the supplier of the Japanese power units, the same ones that allowed him access, for the first time in career, within the roll of honor.

To do this, the Dutchman launched a particular collection called Arigato Honda (Thanks Honda), characterized by the presence of several items for sale on the official site of the future number 1. Specifically, the latter refer to the colors of the special white-red livery adopted by Red Bull on the occasion of the Turkish Grand Prix, where the Austrian company took to the track just to pay the Honda. In addition to the ability to buy sweatshirts and t-shirts, this special line provides two scale models of the car engaged in the weekend in Istanbul: “The ‘Arigato Honda Collection’ launched today – explained Verstappen in the press release published on his website – it’s a tribute to Honda for all it has meant for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing over the past three years. This collection is an ‘Arigato’, or ‘thank you’, to Honda for the enormous work ethic and dedication they have shown ”.

Max wearing the new Arigato Honda Collection Hoodie. Simply Lovely 😍 Get your hands on your own Hoodie & T-Shirt 👉 https://t.co/EsvdF1sfko#ArigatoHonda pic.twitter.com/mOkxRlE0Hf – Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) January 5, 2022