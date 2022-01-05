A few seconds, without comments. In the control room of the Government, from the “rigorist” front, there was also a shocking proposal for football and sport in general: “Let’s suspend the championships”. With an addition: “Until the stop for the national team (matches are scheduled for the world qualifiers in America, ed.) Which could coincide with the peak of infections”. A stance evidently the daughter of the growth in the number of positives in Serie A, B and in all the top leagues. Translated into the calendar, it would be impossible to stop on Sunday, by now for tomorrow, and resume on February 6th.

Dragons

–

Apparently, however, no one would have accepted the proposal. Nor would there have been comments from Premier Draghi and other ministers. The news somehow also reached the various football stadiums, but there would have been reassuring insights: indeed, it seems also the idea of ​​a further reduction in capacity (currently at 50 per cent for stadiums and 35 per cent for stadiums). palazzetti) or even closed doors would not appear in the range of possibilities landed in the Council of Ministers. But it is clear that the high tension, complete with a split in the majority, also bounces in the sports field. Among other things, decisions regarding the obligation of the super green pass are also awaited for professionals, including footballers. While the general framework has been defined with the vaccination obligation for all people over 50 years old until June 15.