In 2022 a new brand will accompany Max Verstappen: it’s about Viaplay, the streaming platform that snatched from Ziggo Sport the broadcasting rights of Formula 1 in the Netherlands. The new world champion has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the company of the Nordic Entertainment Group based in Stockholm.

Viaplay will use Verstappen’s image to appear on TVs around the world and produce exclusive insights into Super Max’s F1 career and life. The Red Bull driver will also serve as ambassador to countries where Viaplay holds the broadcasting rights. F1, while dad Jos will join the F1 analyst team that also sees David Coulthard, Mika Häkkinen and Tom Kristensen.