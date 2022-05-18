It was 2016, and while all the Formula 1 fans were focusing on the infighting in Mercedes between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, in the Circus a star was born: Max Verstappen. At just 18 years, seven months and 15 days, the Dutchman won the first race of his career, obtaining a record of precocity that is very unlikely to be beaten in the short-medium term. The circuit was that of Montmeló, in Catalonia, and six years later Verstappen returns there not only as a very successful driver, but also as reigning world champion.

In the Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari could start as the favorite, but it should also have been at Imola, the second Super Max conquest of the season. Who wants to break Charles Leclerc’s basket again and further reduce the gap in the standings. These are his words in view of the Montmeló match: “We spent one amazing week in miami, since then I have had some time to rest with my family and now I am looking forward to driving to Barcelona again. I have a lot of good memories on this circuit, it is the track where I got my first Formula 1 win in 2016, when I was 18. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a track that all of us in the team know very well, thanks to the amount of tests held at this track over the years. Consequently, unlike Miami, we have a significant amount of data to be used in view of the race. We hope to be able to maintain the momentum of the last few races with a clean start from Friday onwards“.