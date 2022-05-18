Toluca, Mexico.- The Swiss Gerardo Seoanmanager of Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga He asserted this Tuesday that Liga MX’s Toluca would have problems countering his team in an official match.

“Today there was almost no physical contact. We come from a football with a lot of shock, rougher, I think that Toluca would suffer more there, but it was not the case in a friendly game like today, ”explained the coach after his team lost 1-0 to Toluca. Toluca.

The party was of alternating dominion, with constant arrivals of goal. Toluca scored near the end of the first half through Argentine Alexis Canelo. The Bayer Leverkusen it was launched for the tie in the second period, but it was not precise.

Actions from Toluca’s match against Bayer Leverkusen/Jam Media

Seoane He highlighted the willingness of both teams to offer a pleasant duel for the fans. “I want to congratulate Toluca for the victory and the atmosphere in the stadium, it was good for the people because we saw a very lively match, they played better in the first half”.

The strategist spoke of the complexity involved for his coaches to perform in a stadium like the Nemesio Diez located above 2,600 meters above sea level. “We had problems due to the altitude, although we improved in the second half, we had the clearest options. It was not easy, we came from a long trip, we knew that we were going to arrive somewhat touched; I’m sure we’ll get something out of it when we see the video of the game”.

Gerardo Seoan He also applauded his opponent’s style of play. “I liked the way he played, the Toluca They have fast players, technicians in small spaces, they are a well-armed team, although in a friendly match like this it is difficult to draw more conclusions”.

The duel against Toluca, the third most successful team in the MX League, was held as part of the celebrations that the pharmaceutical company Bayer, owner of the German team, is carrying out for the 100 years of stay in this country. The Bayer Leverkusen will play Champions League next season thanks to the third place in which he finished in the Bundesliga during the 2021-2022 campaign.