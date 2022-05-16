Max Verstappen he is the most armored driver in current Formula 1. The Dutchman has a nabob contract with Red Bull until 2028 (around 40 million a year) and the three victories in the first five races suggest that having consolidated the combination was the right choice.

Binding to a single team would be a more unique than rare case in motorsport in recent decades. Verstappen in 2028 will be 31 years old and, by signing a further extension, he could even choose to end his career at Red Bull. But it would perhaps be limiting not to try another challenge, as virtually all the greats of the past have done. And therefore Super Max keeps all possible scenarios open for his next adventure: “I feel really good at Red Bull and now there is no reason to leave. We get along well and have a competitive package“, These are his words a Motorsport-Magazin. “However at the end of the contract I will only be 31 years old, I will not be old yet e I will be able to choose whether or not to continue with this team“. Mercedes and Ferrari are at the window: it’s okay to enjoy the Russells and Leclercs for the future, but having a Verstappen in the team is a train that will only happen once.