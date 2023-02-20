The world of sport has officially known the names of the candidates who will compete for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2023prizes of the most prestigious international level that will be awarded to athletes or organizations that have distinguished themselves with outstanding performances during the season 2022. The recognition, which has existed since 2000, presents in its roll of honor the most emblematic and memorable names of the various individual or team disciplines, without even excluding the motoring categories. Speaking of the latter, among this year’s potential winners there are in fact profiles belonging to the world of Formula 1, and more specifically the representatives of a single sports family.

Specifically, among the six candidates for the title of Best Sportsman of the Year there is the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, returning from a 2022 in which the Red Bull driver effectively dominated the competition after a complex start to the world championship. The Dutchman, who had already obtained this award also in 2022, will have to contend with other absolute talents of the caliber of footballers such as Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, tennis player Rafael Nadal, basketball player Stephen Curry and pole player Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis.

In order to be able to review another reality linked to the world of F1 among the candidates for these prestigious titles, it is then necessary to focus on the recognition reserved for the best Best Team of the Year: in this case appears the Red Bullopponent of world soccer champion Argentina along with other eleven such as France, England women and Real Madrid, as well as the French national rugby team and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

In the history of the Laureus World Sports Awards, in addition to the aforementioned Verstappen, other drivers have had the honor of lifting this award as best sportsman: the first was Michael Schumacher in 2002, then repeated in 2004. Ten years later it was the compatriot’s turn Sebastian Vettel, before Lewis Hamilton’s success in 2020. The palmarès of the F1 teams, however, is less rich, with only two of them able to add this prize to their showcase: Renault, in 2005, and Brawn GP for five years After. All of this does not take into account the other categories of the Laureus Awards, which include other teams and drivers.

Lastly, among the engines, the prize that will be awarded to the Best comeback of the yearwhich in this case sees the MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia among the candidates.