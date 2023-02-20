After the recent uproar caused a young Polish woman saying she thought she was Madeleine McCanna girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, social networks and the world have their eyes on what is happening with this family.

The doubt regarding the possibility that she really is the minor that at some point made the front pages of the media, has more than one in suspense, especially the girl’s parents, who dedicated their lives to finding her.

This Sunday, the English medium The Mirror and the same young They reported that the McCann family would have agreed to take a DNA test.

Julia Wandelt, the young woman who could be Madeleine, went viral on social networks for sharing “evidence”. in the videos, The young woman states that she is not sure of her true identity or age.

I need a DNA test

For this reason, and after several analyzes of the photos of her and the missing minor, decided to request a DNA test.

“I think I can be Madeleine. I need a DNA test. UK and Polish police investigators try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me,” the woman wrote in the profile of the account.

The family does not take risks, is willing to analyze all the clues

Apparently, the news reached the ears of the McCann family, who would have agreed to take the test.

“The family does not take risks, they are willing to analyze all the clues. It is important that they observe all the factors, the girl looks alike. There is no doubt about that,” a source close to the McCanns told ‘The Mirror’.

He added: “If what she says is true, there is a good chance that it is her. It all adds up”. So it is believed that a relative volunteered for the test.

Julia Wandelt, for her part, published it on her social networks: “Kate and Gerry McCann agreed to take a DNA test!”

Why do you think it’s Madeleine?

According to the videos on his social networks, Julia Wandelt overheard a conversation from her grandmother that made her doubt her identity and what a comment from the woman lled to think that it could be the young woman who disappeared a few years ago.

However, she herself assured that she does not remember being kidnapped by anyone: “I don’t remember being taken away. I mean, I don’t remember almost all of my childhood.”

In addition, he stressed that his age could be wrong, since she is 21 years old, but Madeleine was born in May 2003, so she would be 19.

Context: Portugal, 2007

Madeleine was on vacation with her family at a hotel in Portugal. She and her siblings slept in a room while her parents and friends ate dinner a few meters away.

According to their version, the adults took turns going to check on the minors. However, in one of the rounds, they found out that the girl’s bed was empty.

After looking in detail at the facilities of the place, the desperation of the parents began to take its toll. The girl’s case became one of the most famous internationally and the photos of the minor went around the world.

His parents, Kate and Gerry McCan, they formed an organization dedicated entirely to the search for the girl and the person guilty of his disappearance. After several years of intrigue, in June 2020 the authorities positioned Christian Brueckner as the main suspect in the case.

The German man is currently serving a seven-year sentence for raping a woman in the Algarvetwo years before the girl disappeared from the hotel without a trace.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

