The MSCHF collective, known for its innovative creations such as the Big Red Boots, which gained prominence at New York Fashion Week, is introducing its next product: a tiny handbag. According to the New York Times, the bag, called the Microscopic Handbag, was inspired by the OnTheGo model by the famous Louis Vuitton brand.

The bag is fluorescent green in color and measures just 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers. The creators claim that it is smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to fit through the eye of a needle. To view the details of the object, it is necessary to use a microscope.

Kevin Wiesner, MSCHF’s creative director, explained that the goal was to eliminate the purse’s usefulness, turning it into a mere symbol of the brand. According to him, “it is the final word in handbag miniaturization”.

The bag was produced with resin using a process called “two-photon polymerization”, a 3D printing technique for microscopic objects.

Auction and details:

The bag will be auctioned in a sealed gel case, pre-assembled under a digital viewfinder microscope;

The auction will take place on June 19 at Joopiter, the auction house founded by Pharrell Williams;

The ceremony will be hosted by Sarah Andelman, former creative director of the famous Parisian boutique Colette;

