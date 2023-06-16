Mrs. Carmen, a resident of the Los Angeles community in the municipality of Olanchito, Yoro department in the northern part of Honduras, has captured attention on social media by going viral. The reason behind his notoriety is to have taken the drastic measure of chain your twins inside his own home, presumably due to drug and other addiction problems.

Motivated by her unconditional love for her children, Mrs. Carmen decided to chain them with the intention of curbing their drug usealthough the type of substance to which they are addicted has not been specified.

According to local reports in Yoro, Mrs. Carmen used chains to hold her children to the hammock in her home, with the aim of preventing them from going out and looking for the suppliers of the drugs they consume.

The distraught mother recounted that her children were often “healthy” people who worked and had no addiction problemsbut at some recent time they became dependent.

Desperate and full of anguish, this Yoro woman has made a public appeal for help to put her two children in a rehabilitation center. As a mother, she feels helpless not being able to do more for them.