the journalist Veronica Linares He did not hesitate to praise his driving partner, Federico Salazar, who was recently recognized by América Televisión for his great career.

Veronica Linares did not hesitate to be very proud of the recognition that América Televisión gave to Federico Salazar, your driving partner. Along the same lines, the popular “Vero” was present throughout the award ceremony. Well, during the interview with the reporter from the same television house, he was very grateful for the badge and was accompanied by his wife, Katia Condos, and her daughters. Likewise, the now renowned “Fede” took advantage of the América Televisión cameras to celebrate in style having taken a crucial step in his professional career.

“Difficult, one does not like to hear about oneself, without a doubt comforting. I have a wonderful feeling of gratitude from me,” he said moved. For his part, Condos praised: “The truth is he deserves it, we have known him for so many years, he is an extraordinary and simple person. He has a little star on the forehead of all of us.”

Verónica Linares reveals that she has been with Federico Salazar for 20 years

“I am the eldest daughter, but please go with Federico. Federico has been on TV for 30 years, 42 as a journalist. This year we celebrated 20 years together, I remember when they did interviews and asked us about their expectations. He He did well with everyone and he did well with me. I feel blessed and grateful to God for putting Federico on me,” he concluded.

Federico Salazar presents his daughters for the first time

After receiving his star on the América Televisión walk of fame for his 30-year journalistic career, Federico Salazar was accompanied by his wife, the actress Katia Condos, and his two daughters, who were presented for the first time publicly, a fact that caught the attention of viewers.

Katia Condos and her daughter Tatiana Salazar expressed how proud they were of Federico for this new feat in his career. “I love him very much, I am very proud,” said the journalist’s daughter.

Will Federico Salazar retire from television?

Federico Salazar was recognized, this February 15, for his extensive career of 30 years practicing his profession as a journalist. After the applause and good wishes of his colleagues, the press man did not hesitate to talk about the possibility of leaving the screens.

“I think that it doesn’t depend on you because at some point they’re going to say ‘bye’ and that’s it. At some point it will have to happen. (The affection of the people) I always carry that with me”, he declared for La República.