The former first lady, mother of three of the former prime minister's five children, clarified some issues in an interview with 'Dinner at Maria Latella'.

Veronica Lario talks about her divorce with the former prime minister for the first time in 15 years, Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away in June last year. Veronica Lario, pseudonym of the actress Miriam Raffaella Bartolini, spoke about her divorce with Silvio Berlusconi and the alleged millionaire payment at the conclusion of the marriage.

The former first lady, mother of three of the former prime minister's five children, clarified some issues in an interview with 'A cena da Maria Latella', a program broadcast on Skytg24. Veronica Lario has denied the rumors according to which she would have become very rich after the divorce, claiming to be an entrepreneur like many others. There are many challenges and prospects that you are thinking about.

Let's say that once this truly complex moment for me was over, I asked myself if it was possible to start again, for my life and for some personal choices. At a certain moment I thought that there was nothing left for me, I had been denied a right, I thought 'maybe power has won'. But I told myself 'I'm not done' and I tried.

In the interview, Veronica Lario also talked about hers current entrepreneurial activity, an artificial intelligence start-up. Her children are surprised by her choice, but this has not prevented dialogue and discussion from taking place.

Silvio Berlusconi's ex-wife also spoke about the difficult period after divorce, especially during the phases immediately following the issues relating to the legal practices of the divorce. Veronica Lario says she felt a little harassed.

What was I doing? I suffered and it is difficult to fight against power and the press especially when the press is bent on power. The only thing I could do was take a few steps back and I learned to take those, perhaps from horse riding.

His life was therefore marked by 15 years of silence after the divorce, during which she dedicated herself to her passion for horses, only starting riding at the age of 55. She emphasized how this activity contributed to her peace and tranquility.

Not only that, Veronica Lario also underlined how she felt and what role she was in among all her husband's commitments and meetings. You talk about how the characters you received from someone like Berlusconi were of a high standard. In those dynamics, however, she remained aside. The former first lady says: “I respected a role, I tried to do it as best I could and for me it meant taking a step back”.

In this, her first time hosted on a television program, Veronica Lario talked about particular episodes and moments of all these years with Silvio Berlusconi:

It was a whole swing of moments: on the one hand the hope of reuniting with my family in a balanced way, at other moments I lost hope. I was very close to my children and they were close to me. […] a succession of family events. The moments were all very beautiful because I had my family and children so close. If you really want a less edifying moment, I couldn't attend my children's graduations because there were too many of us and I preferred to take a step back.

They are not here secrets to reveal, and above all there is no element for which “to be blackmailable”, states Veronica Lario. She has no secrets about Berlusconi's exploits or his life, which is why she is able to freely express his opinions on everything.