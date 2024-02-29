Horner without peace

On the evening in Bahrain, just as the second free practice session was coming to an end, a new twist shook the F1 paddock regarding the now infamous 'Horner case'. The reference is obviously to the internal investigation conducted by Red Bull against the Milton Keynes team principal for alleged inappropriate behavior towards an employee.

Yesterday the official announcement of an 'acquittal' against the English manager arrived, but today an anonymous email, sent to around 200 journalists and influential figures in the paddock (including the heads of the other teams and FOM and FIA staff), it caused an uproar.

Photos, chats and videos forwarded by an anonymous person

In fact, photos, videos and chats that Horner and the person in question exchanged were collected in a Google Drive and which represent the evidence of the investigation which concerned the top manager of the reigning world champion team. We deliberately use the conditional because at the moment there is no absolute certainty that this is authentic material. The move clearly appears to be aimed at discrediting Horner's reputation and trying to reopen the question of his continued leadership of the team.