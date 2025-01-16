The former miss Spain Verónica Hidalgo has gone from the euphoria of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 43, on January 12, to having to inform her followers that she is still admitted to the hospital.

Verónica herself says that some postpartum complications have forced her to undergo surgery and undergo emergency surgery, although it seems that He is on the mend, according to his words.

“We are still in the hospital, I gave birth on Sunday the 12th, but dAfter 24 hours of giving birth I had a complication which ended in an emergency operation,” he explains.

The girl, for her part, is doing very well. “Little Leandra is doing very well, now we just need mommy to recover little by little. We still have a few days left here. “It has been a complicated few days, but everything is coming back into place,” she says cheerfully.

And it ends with a message of optimism: “I hope to soon give you good news and come home so we can enjoy our little girl as it deserves. Thank you for being there and for asking.”

The exmiss explains her situation on Instagram. INSTAGRAM

Verónica, united with Juan Andrés Gómez, She had been trying to get pregnant for three years, with a high financial and personal cost that almost made her throw in the towel.

Finally, their first daughter was born a few days ago, which made her parents the happiest in the world. Her partner also had a few words of welcome for little Lea. “If we take the best moment of my life and multiply it by a million, it doesn’t even come close to the great moment that Verónica Hidalgo and my daughter, Leandra, gave me yesterday. I have nothing that can compensate for this gift you have given me. “I’m going to love you all my life.”