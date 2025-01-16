The health insurance and health products group UnitedHealth Group recorded attributable net profits of 14,405 million dollars (13,990 million euros) in 2024, which is equivalent to a decline of 35.6%according to the accounts published this Thursday by the company.

The income of the company of the executive murdered in Manhattan in December, Brian Thompson, grew by 7.7%, to 400,278 million dollars (388,740 million euros). In your fourth quarter, the one that coincided with the crimeprofits were 5,543 million dollars (5,383 million euros), 1.6% morewhile turnover grew to 100,807 million dollars (97,901 million euros), 6.8% more.

Of the annual income, premiums represented 308,810 million dollars (299,909 million euros), the marketing of products provided 50,226 million dollars (48,778 million euros) and services 36,040 million dollars (35,001 million euros). The concept of investments and other income contributed 5,202 million dollars (5,052 million euros).

On his side, the sum of costs incurred by UnitedHealth amounted to 367,991 million dollars (357,384 million euros), 8.5% more. There was, furthermore, a atypical spending of $8.31 billion (8,070 million euros) from the sale of a subsidiary.









“UnitedHealth’s staff remains focused on making high-quality, affordable healthcare available to more people while making it easier for patients and providers to use the healthcare system, which positions us well to grow in 2025,” said UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty.