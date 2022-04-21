The Argentine in 2005-06 won the championship (at table), the Italian Cup and the Supercoppa di Lega with the Nerazzurri. “I like the concreteness of Inzaghi’s team”

Andrea Schianchi

Sixteen years have passed, but the good memories are not erased. They resist time with tenacity and are preserved in the memory. Those of Juan Sebastian Veron, specifically, who in the 2005-2006 season, with the Inter shirt on, did what Simone Inzaghi’s boys can do now: a small treble, let’s say an “Italian treble”. Supercoppa di Lega, Scudetto (awarded by the sports justice for the Calciopoli events), and Coppa Italia. “Only the Champions League is missing, but the rest is all there, right?”.

Veron, which Inter was the one in 2005-2006?

“Very strong. A solid team, experienced, who knew how to do well in both the defensive and the offensive phases. There was no lack of pressing, there was no lack of great intuitions, there was no lack of strength on the flanks and in the middle of the field, and certainly no lack of quality. “.

Well, with a Veron running operations …

“We started by winning the Super Cup in Turin against Juve. We went into extra time and I scored on a beautiful assist from Adriano: first dry shot and a liberating race. Then the championship, and everyone knows how things went, and then the Italian Cup. with the double final against Roma. But I was on the bench. “

But do you remember the party at San Siro after the final whistle?

“Not only do I remember it well, but I participated intensely. We dominated Roma after the 1-1 first leg. We won 3-1 and it was a crazy joy. That was a great Inter: many Argentines, me, Cambiasso, Javier Zanetti, Cruz, Samuel. Adriano trailing behind the opposing defenses, a midfielder like Stankovic who had gold in his feet. And back there solid and gritty with Materazzi and Samuel “.

Similarities with today’s Inter?

“It is difficult to make comparisons between different eras. Let’s say that even in this Inter I see power, I see technical quality and I see determination. Simone’s team, I call him by name because we were team mates at Lazio, has gone through a bad period and managed to jump over it. Out great. Only if you have important technical and moral values ​​can you overcome certain difficulties. They have already won the Super Cup, in the Italian Cup they reached the final and in the championship they will play point to point with Milan, but starting from an advantage “.

“If they win all the next games they will win the title. It means that they are masters of their own destiny and, in theory, they do not depend on the results of the others. It is no small matter. Of course, they can feel the pressure, the environment will be overheated and they will have to manage the results. emotions. But it is always better to start from the front, rather than having to chase and hope for a misstep by the opponents “.

What do you like about this Inter?

“The concreteness. It is a team with few frills, which aims to dominate the field through fast vertical passes. And then it makes a lot of use of the outside lanes, thus creating numerical superiority”.

It does not aim at aesthetics, but at substance, then?

“As everyone should do. Football is a spectacle, but it is also a result. You cannot separate the two. Inter, when they have the advantage, try not to give the opponent the field and focus on the counterattack. And they do it rightly. . And then, against Milan, I saw Correa give a wonderful ball to Lautaro and my eyes shone: Argentine tango. You know that I have a weakness for Correa, I helped him when he was a boy and I hope he succeeds to build a great career. Lautaro, on the other hand, is already a champion. As is Brozovic: have you seen which personality he runs the team with? Yes, this Inter Milan can make the “little treble”, as you call it, and if deserves “.