Pedro Sánchez, Yolanda Díaz and Santiago Abascal face off in a debate in which each Moncloa candidate uses data as they see fit, sometimes incurring contradictions.

The leader of Sumar has reproached the leader of Vox for criticizing public financing when his formation receives up to 10 million euros from the State. The statement is correct. That is the figure that those of Abascal have received during the last year.

Yolanda Díaz covered up a defendant for pedophilia







The Vox leader has accused Yolanda Díaz of covering up Ramiro Santalices in the past, a collaborator of the current vice president when she was a member of the Galician parliament. Díaz, for her part, has replied that she was the first to report the case. “We have proceeded immediately, rescinding her contract and suspending this person from membership,” were the words of the Sumar leader at the time.

Unconstitutional state of alarm









The president of Vox has accused Pedro Sánchez of having breached the constitution by applying it during the state of alarm in 2020. The statement is correct: the Constitutional Court declared the two states of alarm applied by the current government during the coronavirus crisis illegal.

Women murdered in Spain since 2003









Yolanda Díaz has assured that the women murdered in Spain since 2003 amount to 1,212. Sumar’s candidate is correct, that is the official number of women who have lost their lives in Spain since there are records of gender violence.

PP-PSOE Pact after 23-J









The leader of Vox has assured in the debate that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has offered the PSOE “to continue dividing power” after 23-J with a State pact between both formations. However, this statement is not true. What the PP has offered Pedro Sánchez is to let the list with the most votes after the generals govern, in addition to signing up to six State pacts on different matters.

Releases and sentence reductions due to the ‘only yes is yes’ law









Santiago Abascal has accused Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz that the “only yes is yes” law has led to 117 releases of rapists and more than 1,000 sentence reductions. It is true: specifically, the reductions in sentences caused by the regulation promoted by the Ministry of Equality have amounted to 1,155.









The Vox leader has pointed out that Spaniards “work fewer hours” and have lower wages. In reality, the total number of hours worked is 660 million this year, according to the INE, 7% more than in 2018, when the PSOE won the motion of no confidence. However, the latest statistics from that body in hours worked per employee is 34.5 at the end of 2022 compared to 36.5 in 2018 in the case of men; and 29.4 compared to 30.4 hours five years ago.

Bildu’s support for the labor reform of the Government PSOE-Unidas Podemos









The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has reproached Pedro Sánchez that EH Bildu was one of the parties that voted in favor of the labor reform of the Executive in the legislature that has just ended. However, the abertzale formation voted against along with PP, Vox, Esquerra Republicana, PNV, the CUP, UPN, the BNG and Foro Asturias.









The PSOE candidate has pointed out that Spain has “the lowest youth unemployment rate.” Actually, it is the lowest of this legislature (somewhat less than 30%), but not historical, since in 2007 that rate was below 17%.

Retirement at 70 years









Yolanda Díaz has denounced that PP and VOX want to extend the retirement age to 70 years, when in their electoral programs they do not point to that possibility but to reform the pension system to make it sustainable.

Santiago Abascal

Fake Dams and thermal power plants









Santiago Abascal has indicated that the Government “has demolished dams in the midst of a drought” and has “dynamited thermal power plants.” In reality, dams and obstacles have been removed in sections of the rivers, as requested by the EU, and the decommissioning of coal-fired power plants, the process of which began several years ago, has been completed.