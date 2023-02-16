This Thursday, February 16, in the state of Veracruz, various events of impact were presented, among which is the signing of the agreement with the Fund for Contributions for Public Security, to receive more than 302 million pesos to combat the events. criminal.

Also, this weekend it was reported that a road accident occurred last night on the Xalapa-Coatepec highway that left one person dead and several injured.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Security carried out the campaign “Don’t play it with drugs” through which it seeks to prevent the sale and consumption of addictive substances.

State will receive 302 million pesos to strengthen public security

The government of the state of Veracruz, headed by Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, signed an agreement for the Coordination of the Contribution Fund for Public Security (FASP), 2023, through which the entity will receive 302 million pesos to improve its indicators and achieve social peace. .

The event was headed by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who announced that for this year’s fiscal year, by presidential decision, the FASP increased by 10 percent compared to 2023 since 8 thousand 786 million pesos will be distributed nationwide.

In this sense, it was detailed that the states will receive an amount as follows; 215.7 to Campeche; 304.5 to Guanajuato; 256.3, Michoacan; 213.7, Nayarit; 242, Oaxaca; 220.3, Quintana Roo; 249.4, Tabasco; 302 to Veracruz and 195.2 to Yucatan.

Also present at the event were the Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román; Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama Espinosa; Chiapas, Rutilio Escandon Cadenas; Guanajuato, Diego Rodriguez Vallejo; Michoacan, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla; Nayarit, Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero; Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz; Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, and Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal; as well as the Security coordinator in Jalisco, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben.

Appalling accident on the Xalapa-Coatepec highway leaves one dead and several injured

One death and at least 12 people injured was the balance left by a spectacular accident registered on Wednesday night on the Xalapa-Coatepec-Jacomulco highway near the capital of Veracruz.

According to what was reported by authorities, a passenger bus and a private van were involved in the accident.

The crash was recorded at the height of the La Veguilla community where the bus ended up overturned after colliding with the unit.

The accident was attended by elements of Public Security and paramedics who confirmed one person dead and at least twelve people with various serious injuries. For his part, the governor of the state Cuitláhuac García Jiménez reported that the victims were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Ssp carries out campaign Do not play with drugs in Veracruz

The Secretary of Public Security of the state of Veracruz carried out the campaign “Don’t play it with drugs”, to 1,141 students and teaching staff of the General High School Number 5 Manuel R. Gutiérrez in order to prevent the sale and consumption of addictive substances in educational establishments.

Therefore, this event provided advice on self-care, protection and coexistence, and carried out other activities in order to promote the correct use of emergency hotlines and anonymous reporting.

This effort, coordinated by the General Directorate of Institutional Liaison with the support of the Veracruz Ministry of Education, is framed within the violence prevention days carried out by the Comprehensive Protection System for Children and Adolescents, whose objective is to ensure healthy growth.