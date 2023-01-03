In the twilight in the forest I pass a woman who looks up. “Do you also hear that blackbird whistling?” she asks. Indeed, I hear that. A blackbird singing on New Year’s Day as if it were already spring. The woman is relieved with my confirmation. I’m glad she pointed it out to me. In amazement we stand together listening to this New Year’s concert. “We just needed each other!” she says. I think that’s a nice metaphor on the first day of this new year: we need each other to see, hear and notice the beautiful things. Here’s to a beautiful 2023!

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]