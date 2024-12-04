First announced at Google I/O 2024 in May, The Mountain View giant makes official that Veo, its AI function for generating videos, will now be available in Vertex AI as a preview. “It is capable of generating high-quality content from simple prompts of text or images,” with a wide range of cinematic and visual styles. Like Sora, its advanced understanding of natural language and visual semantics will allow it to generate extremely realistic videos that perfectly respond to user requests.

What’s new?

“Veo’s technique can be a great ally for human creativity, allowing creators to focus on higher-level tasks while AI manages the tedious or repetitive aspects of video production,” reads the accompanying Google note. to the launch of its new generative AI.

But that’s not all: On the occasion of the launch of Veo, an updated version of the text-to-image generative AI was also announced, Image 3. It is still a tool capable of generating images and videos, to which big tech adds new functionalities such as editing photos from text, or the possibility of adding logos or products to images. Obviously, all content produced by Veo and Imagen 3 will be accompanied by an invisible digital watermark aimed at “reducing problems of misinformation and misattribution.”

Everything seems to indicate that Google is not only anticipating the OpenAI launch of an AI capable of generating videos of comparable quality to that of cinematographic material, but is also making an effort to demonstrate adequate support to companies, so that they trust in their skills and give up a large part of their content production activities, without incurring copyright infringement.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.