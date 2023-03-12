Mexico.- Galilee Montijo surprised his millions of followers on social networks after announcing the end of her marriage to Fernando Reina Iglesias through a statement on the platform instagram after 11 years together.

Unfortunately, Montijo is the third host of Televisa’s morning show, ‘Today‘, which reveals their divorce, since a few days ago Andrea Legarreta and Tania Rincón revealed their separation of Erik Rubin and Daniel Perez.

The news of these separations has given various media outlets and users on social networks much to talk about, such as the case of Daniel Bisogno in the ‘Ventaneando’ program, like Peter alonesince they decided to give their opinion on the subject.

Despite the fact that Bisogno pointed out that the three presenters of the star channel are dealing with the situation in a very cordial way, the truth is that the most likely thing is that the producer of ‘Hoy’ is more than happy to increase the rating.

“The one that is enjoying right now, I think it is the producer, she liked it pure eight… That little bit of rating is very good for you, you like it very much,” Daniel commented on the Ventaneando broadcast.

This is how Pedrito Sola supported his partner’s comment and stressed that the show is the same as Shakira, “billing”.

Finally, Mónica Castañeda was the one who indicated that beyond money, the support that the Televisa program gives its collaborators in this type of situation is incredible.