Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is not Lehman Brothers. The fall of the Californian bank on Friday is not going to unleash a debacle like the crisis that that financial entity precipitated in 2008. But its case, which caused the largest withdrawal of deposits in a single day in the recent history of the United States, has put revealed a series of vulnerabilities in the system, which have their origin in the pandemic and to which smaller entities are more exposed.

Like many other banks in the United States, SVB saw its cash deposits skyrocket in the wake of the covid pandemic and the lockdowns it brought. Since April 2020 and for almost three years, close to 4.2 trillion dollars (3.95 trillion euros) have been deposited in banks. Many financial institutions chose to invest a good proportion of that money -in total, some two trillion dollars- in fixed income bonds. Specifically in government bonds, considered very low risk compared to the granting of new loans.

For a couple of years, the idea worked. But the era of inflation arrived: a rise in prices of dimensions – it reached 9.06% in June of last year – and a duration not seen since the 1970s. This escalation and the rise in interest rates led to a drastic drop in the price of these bonds, and a hole on paper of 600,000 million dollars for banks. This is a manageable amount for the sector as a whole and, above all, for the largest entities and those that did not invest excessively in these titles. But it created risks for small and regional banks that had bet too much on that strategy. Entities like Pac West, also from California, accumulate a trillion dollars in losses, a quarter of their capital. This bank has seen the value of its shares fall by 50% this week.

SVB is an extreme case of that dynamic. This entity had specialized in financing in the technology sector, especially startups for which access to capital is more difficult at the beginning. In his portfolio, he finds companies such as Beyond Meat, specializing in vegetarian products, or the communication giant Discovery. Most of their deposits, in fact, do not correspond to individuals, but to companies in the sector. And around 50% of those deposits were invested in bonds.

When those titles began to lose value due to the rise in rates, the bank saw losses of 15,000 million dollars accumulate on paper, slightly less than the value of the entire entity. Clients began to withdraw their deposits and take them to other entities. SVB began to look for measures to try to alleviate this weakness. Among other things, it sold part of the bonds it had bought at a loss of $1.8 billion.

notices on thursday

Some venture capitalists on Thursday began advising startups to withdraw their funds. It ended up unleashing panic among bank customers. That day began a race to withdraw the funds deposited in that entity. $42 billion vanished from SVB’s ledgers, more than $1 million per second over ten business hours a day. The largest flight of funds from a bank in modern times in the US: until then, the record was held by Washington Mutual in 2008, when 16.7 billion dollars were withdrawn in ten days.

The drain on SVB was an unaffordable amount for any entity, and even less so for a relatively small bank. That loss on paper became real. According to California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Silicon Valley Bank had a $958 million shortfall as of Friday.

That day, regulatory bodies took over control of the bank. The listing of its shares was suspended, pending further information on the situation of the Californian entity. As of December 31, 2022, the bank had some 209,000 million dollars in assets (196,000 million euros) and 175,400 million in deposits. SVB is now looking for a buyer, something that would allow it to calm investors and reopen its clients’ accounts.

The technological sector, in check

Among the questions that the failure leaves is to know to what extent it will affect the technology sector, and what may happen with deposits beyond the $250,000 guaranteed by US regulators. That amount is enough in the vast majority of cases for an ordinary citizen, but not for a company that uses its funds in the bank to cover its payroll.

The next few days will be key in determining to what extent the bank’s failure becomes a problem for its customers (and its employees), how much money they can withdraw and when. It is a fundamental question for many of them: since in many American companies the payrolls are biweekly, the next payday arrives on Wednesday, the 15th. Among those affected is the cryptocurrency company Circle, which has revealed that it kept 3,300 million of its 40 billion reserves in SVB, which has also had repercussions in the cryptocurrency market. Regulatory bodies have only anticipated that depositors who have more than $250,000 in the bank “will receive an advance dividend over the next week.”

For now, the US financial authorities have called for calm. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stressed that the banking system “remains resilient” and that regulators “have effective tools to respond to this type of situation,” her department said in a statement. Yellen met with representatives from the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and others on Friday to discuss the SVB case.

Democratic lawmaker Eric Swalwell of California has insisted on the need to protect deposits in excess of $250,000 at the bank. “The key to banking is trust,” he declared. “If depositors lose confidence in the safety of their funds above $250,000, then we have a problem.”

