Since its announcement, many players are aware of final fantasy xvi. The wait is heavy and according to the statements by producer Naoki YoshidaIt is probable that the launch of the game is not so far away and, incidentally, it will try to revive the flame of passion that the fans had for the seriesand.

This statement came from a magazine of Uniqlo which celebrated the 35th anniversary of the series. In that same publication you can also see some t-shirts alluding to this iconic moment in the Square Enix series.

Yoshida Naoki says that FF16 is already in the final stages of development, and he says the story is a very well fleshed out one. His comment was released in the Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Uniqlo magazine. Here’s the full translation! pic.twitter.com/X23AFqOXfJ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 29, 2022

the first thing he said Naoki Yoshida was that they are in the later stages of development to final fantasy xvi. This will mean a lot to fans of the series because they are hoping to play it in 2022, which cannot be guaranteed. Perhaps a new advance will serve as a parameter to know when it comes out.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, the producer of FFXVI added that: “Our goal is to offer a comprehensive game full of history and gameplay. Unlike an online game that involves many players at the same time, FF16 offers a different experience where it focuses on the individual player and immerses you in the story. I think it’s a very developed story”.

We also recommend: Yes you could play it on Xbox: Final Fantasy XVI is a temporary exclusive to PS5

Naoki Yoshida wants to revive the passion for the series with Final Fantasy XVI

In case you did not know, Naoki Yoshida is the producer and mastermind behind the revival of Final Fantasy XIV. We have no doubt that it was thanks to this work that they decided to give him the hard task of taking on the project of final fantasy xvi.

Source: Square Enix

Also, Yoshida’s goal is that those who have left the series, when they return, find in final fantasy xvi that passion that they had lost due to a good diversity of factors. That is a task that will not be so easy to accomplish.

It is worth noting that outside of the MMOs or the latest remake, the numbered installments of the FF receive all kinds of criticism: Just remember that many complained about the linear story of FFXIII or that FFXV had a “boy band” for protagonists .

Does Final Fantasy XVI excite you? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comment area and join our server of Discord. Also do not miss the news of EarthGamer via Google news.