The major media are beginning to publish their lists of the best and worst of the year, and movies and series are no exception. Recently the people of DC celebrated that the Variety magazine ranked Zack Snyder’s Justice League among the best of the year. But now in the house Marvel They will regret that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is among the worst of the year.

Despite the fact that the Venom sequel was met with much more positive reviews than its predecessor, it was not enough for the magazine not to include it in the list of worst films.

What did Variety say about Venom 2?

The specialized media dedicated these lines to the film: “(…) A sloppy sequel to one of the worst movies in Marvel canon, Tom Hardy’s return as symbiote-infected Eddie Brock promised to up the ante by introducing Venom’s blood-red rival Carnage, but it was a wasted opportunity. . He should have taken the time to address what the previous movie did wrong, like animate critters with excess caffeine and sensitivity. What should have been an epic mutant showdown is undermined by incoherent direction and a more cartoonish CGI. “

What will we see in Venom 3?

Sony confirmed that the story of the symbiote – more antihero than villain – will continue in a third film. In an interview for the Collider portal, Amy pascal, a Marvel executive said: “The stories of the MCU are interwoven in such a way that each production that is released in a fundamental piece in its puzzle, and all must fit perfectly.”

A theory about what the new Venom film would be about indicates that the factor that would cause the fight between Spider-Man from Tom holland and the Venom of Tom hardy is that this one would remember his death at the hands of Tobey Maguire in the universe of Sam Raimi. In this reality, the mutant actor Topher Grace dies as a result of one of the Green Goblin’s bombs.

When the multiverse is unleashed with the enchantment of Doctor Strange, Tom Hardy’s Venom not only ends up in the world of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but also has memories of the arachnid ending his life in another universe. This would cause the symbiote to be threatened and have the need to destroy it, giving way to Spider-Man 4 or Venom 3.