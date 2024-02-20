Court analyzes representation against the deputy for alleged misinformation about the Electoral Court in the 2022 election

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) judges this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) the representation presented by the Brasil da Esperança Coalition (formed by PT, PC do B and PV) against the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for alleged misinformation about the Electoral Court in the 2022 election.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will live stream the session.

Watch: