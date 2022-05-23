“The first step is clearly to quickly find the technical guide, there are many speculations, but it will be essential to find a guide who knows how Italian football works. As for the players, we will try to keep the squad as united as possible to fight for Serie A. In addition to the meeting I mentioned earlier, I met each player individually and in several they expressed their desire to stay, but clearly they also asked us who will be leading them next year and this will be a discriminating factor for some. The founding nucleus of the team is already there, we have it in mind, then clearly the market will be decisive in finishing the squad. None of you will be surprised to know that we are already working on the transfer market, B is tough, so we are looking for players who know the category. What happened in Serie B this year made us reflect, with the relegated players from Serie A having so many difficulties.It is correct to say that we were not ready for Serie A and that we paid in experience, I was not ready as a staff, players and club. After a good start, perhaps we settled down thinking it would be easy. So this season has been important, when we return, hopefully soon, in Serie A, we will have to remember the difficulties of this season. On the technician, I underline that one of the mistakes made this year was underestimating the importance of experience, so we will look for an experienced technician and possibly a technician who has experience from the inside. “