Davide Nicola’s story is an epic classic. He reasons by letting himself be guided by Plato and Schopenhauer, starting from a concept he himself expressed in an interview five years ago: “to train, in the etymological sense, means to make suitable. You train a man”. That he knows a little about “know yourself”, a phrase that the ancients meant to remember the finiteness of the person and that Nicola instead reinterpreted starting from the potential. Then there is “Macte animo”, which means “courage!”. Virgil, to whom the exhortation is attributed, used it in the Aeneid in a slightly different way.