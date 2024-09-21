Venice – Genoa in camp in Venice with the attacking duo of Vitinha and EkubanPinamonti starts from the bench. For the rest, confirmation of the 352, with the return of Bani in defense and Malinovskyi who in midfield alongside Badelj and Frendrup. About a thousand Genoans present at the Penzo stadium, Venezia is chasing its first victory in the championship while the Grifone won in the only game played away from the Ferraris, in Monza.

In the Venice attack entrusted to Pohjanpalosupported by Oristanio, with the former Haps on the left lane and the other former, Candela, on the right lane. On the bench Di Francesco, former coach of Sassuolo, Roma, Samp, Verona, Cagliari, Frosinone