Reyer breaks through Gran Granaria (76-69, avoids Partizan Belgrade and with the sixth place in group B. she will visit the French team of Boulogne Metropolitans. One victory, fifteen defeats is instead the score of Trento that leaves a disastrous Eurocup group The last match, the one against the fearsome Partizan Belgrade, second in group A, ended like all the others.

Human in training remodeled with Vitali and Daye at home (in addition of course to Sanders), Tonut on the bench only for signing honor. Semi-deserted arena, Reyer concentrated, Spaniards already sure of first place, Watt signs the overtaking (7-8), match point to point, Umana stretching (14-19), flight blocked by Khalifa Diop (18-19). Venice wants victory and sixth place, De Nicolao and Cerella hit from the bow (20-25), Shurna imitates them (28-25), but Theodore is inspired (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists in the middle of the race). Watt suffers Khalifa Diop, but controls Balcerowski and the cumbersome Pustovyi. After the coach, Watt is exalted (31-37), together with Brooks they build the +7 of the Umana (34-41). Third quarter, the defense of the Umana holds up the impact force of the Spaniards, also flies to +10 (53-63) with Brooks (17 points) unleashed. Gran Canaria returns with Khalifa Diop and Shurna (54-57). Last quarter in the sprint, the Spaniards overtaking (58-57), but Umana wants the victory, Brooks and Theodore overturn Gran Canaria (60-65), Mazzola stamps the triple of +9 (63-72) from the corner. The Umana sees the arrival banner, but still has to suffer from the incursions of Brussino (68-72). Theodore plays with the clock in the last minute, packs the assist for Brooks (68-74), then puts the seal on the game (16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists). (Michele Contessa)

Trento-Belgrade 63-79

–

L’Aquila plays flashes of good basketball and also manages to put his head forward in the third quarter, but as expected the gap with Obradovic’s team was clear in the end. Great protagonist of the match the former Milan Leday (20 points and 13 rebounds). However, Trento starts well (11-7) stinging from the bow and putting in a good defense. In the possession phase, however, she is too clumsy and loses several balls (12 only in the middle of the game), allowing Partizan to close the first ten minutes ahead (15-18). Leday in the second quarter pushes the extension of the Serbs (22-35). Trento, on the other hand, no longer finds baskets and continues to make disasters with the ball in his hands, also due to the aggressive defense brought by Partizan, which in any case does not fully exploit the opponents’ moment of difficulty. L’Aquila then manages to put in a partial that leads to the long interval under eight points (29-37). After the break, Trento starts with the right attitude. Reynolds is the protagonist of the first few minutes, but Moore sends Molin’s team back to a safe distance. Johnson then rises to the chair, who scores eight consecutive points and brings L’Aquila back to the front (51-49), before the return of Partizan who, with the usual Leday, returns to a safe distance (53-61 at the end of the third quarter). At the start of the last period he marks himself with the dropper. Trento does not want to give up and defends his basket well, but soon reaches the foul bonus and Partizan can go to the wedding from the line. Flaccadori and teammates, who shorten to -7, no longer have the energy to make up for the gap and close the Eurocup with yet another defeat. (Andrea Orsolin)