"Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets" arrives in theaters this April 14 at midnight and pre-sale tickets have already been enabled since March 31. The tape will show us the confrontation between Albus dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, with whom he initiates the magical war parallel to World War II.

Although at the end offantastic beasts 2″ Grindelwald reveals to Credence that his real name is Aurelius Dumbledore, everything would indicate that, in reality, Nagini’s friend would be a relative of Lord Voldemort and descendant of Salazar Slytherin.

Credence and Nagini in “Fantastic Beasts 2”. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Why wouldn’t Credence be Aurelius Dumbledore?

According to the scripts of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, Credence was born in 1901 and, if we take into account that Kendra Dumbledore (mother of Albus, Ariana and Aberforth) died in the year 1899 and Percival Dumbledore (the father) died around the year 1900, Credence could not be their son. However, Percivel, who spent the last years of his life in Azkaban prison, could have died in 1901 and thus fathered him with another woman. However, the theory is not consistent enough to hold.

Grindelwald would have lied to Credence about his true identity in order to join his army. Photo: Warner Bros. Media

Credence, familiar of Lord Voldemord

Recall that Grindelwald tells Credence in “fantastic animals” that he comes from one of the oldest families in the wizarding world. Now the founder of the US Ilvermorny School of Magic, Isolt Sayre, is a descendant of Salazar Slytherin and Gormlaith Gaunt, and, as every potterhead will know, the Gaunt name is from Tom Riddle’s family. Lord Voldemort’s mother’s surname is Merope Gaunt.

Tom Riddle before he became Lord Voldemort. Photo: Warner Bros. Media

The Gaunt family

Belonging to one of the Holy Twenty-Eight, they had a tendency to marry among their cousins ​​to keep their blood pure and retain the ability to speak Parseltongue, granted by Salazar Slytherin. A few months ago, JK Rowling revealed to us that there were two branches of the Gaunt family: one in the UK and one in North America. And if we remember what we saw in “fantastic beasts 2″, we realize that Credence is the only one who speaks and understands Nagini. And although we see them interacting in Spanish, the scripts of the film show us that they speak in Parseltongue. Credence communicates with Nagini via Parseltongue and only descendants of Salazar Slytherin have that ability.

Relationship between the names Gaunt and Barebone

JK Rowling, the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter, has always been very thorough when it comes to naming a character. In that sense, the surnames Gaunt and Barebone seem to have more in common than expected.

Gaunt : Extremely thin and bony, emaciated and exhausted from hunger, exhaustion, or torture.

barebones: A very thin female whose bones show through the skin.

Family tree of the Gaunt family. Photo: Twitter

Who would Credence be within Voldemort’s family?

Although the Gaunts are from England and North America, Credence could not be part of the North American lineage, since, as JK Rowling explains in Ilvermony’s history, this branch of the family died out. In that sense, Credence could be the son of Marvolo Gaunt (Voldemort’s grandfather) or his wife, who died after giving birth to Voldemort’s mother, Merope Gaunt (year 1907). The dates fit. This would make Credence Tom Riddle’s uncle.

Credence would be Lord Voldemort’s uncle. Photo: Warner Bros. Media

Why does Grindelwald tell Credence that he is a Dumbledore?

The main motive is to join his army in magical warfare. Grindelwald shows a great interest in the obscurial from the first film, and Credance is an obscurial who is over 10 years old, which makes him incredibly powerful, and Grindelwald knows how flattering it would be to have that power on his side.