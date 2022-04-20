Tourism, Venice ready to make reservations in the summer for entry into the city

The reservation for access to the city of Venice will start in 2023 but already this summer the experimentation of an optional booking will start, not for a fee but linked to incentives, such as a ‘stress test’ of the IT infrastructure that will then work at full capacity from 2023 onwards. The Councilor for Tourism of the city of Venice anticipates this to the AGI, Simone Venturini. “In the coming weeks we will know all the details regarding the incentives provided,” she explained.

Zaia: “The reservation? A necessity for the city of Venice “

“With us, tourists are always welcome and they are not a problem, but the debate on Venice reopens, like every spring, on access management. We have been debating for too long and we must intervene, we cannot incur negative effects for the city” . The president of Veneto said today, Luca Zaia, during a press point. After the overbooking days of Easter, with peaks of 140 thousand visitors in the city, “now the Biennale is also added. – said the governor – The city is under pressure”. According to Zaia, technology will help: “We can book places in restaurants and tickets for public transport or exhibitions, – he added – we will also have to do it for the city”. “The visit to Venice must be guaranteed to everyone regardless of classification and census, but the reservation must be there. After that they will be the mayor Brugnaro and the municipal administration to decide “, he concluded.

Venturini: “Covid has changed the way of traveling. Venice is ready “

“Over the weekend, people arrived, so good: it was a sigh of relief for the tourism sector which returns to work after two years but compared to pre-Covid the common sensibility has changed and the city itself wants to think about a different and more compatible management of tourist flows. When we voted for access by reservation three years ago, we were opposed, mocked, mocked … today almost everyone has changed their minds. There city is more mature. “The Venice Tourism Councilor told AGI, Simone Venturini, commenting on the boom in tourist presences of the Easter weekend. “The world has changed: in pre-Covid there were two daily tourists for each overnight stay, today it is the exact opposite – he explained – and in this long weekend we have had 100 thousand tourists staying overnight for 40 thousand a day. And this is a fact. interesting because this inversion generates greater repercussions and minor inconveniences “.