one. Parties are parties. Do not idealize the parties, because you will be disappointed. Don’t expect from them what they are not. Parties are power-seeking organizations that process the interests of thousands of people and their groups. In them coexist the passions that confront the human being: competition, the struggle for relevance and selfishness. They are also bonfires of vanities. Do not forget, however, that they are essential for democracy. They are necessary “evils”, then.

two. Parties have owners. They can be temporary owners or eternal owners. They can be formal or informal owners. You know what I mean. What every militant must answer objectively is: Who is the current owner of the party and how close am I? Answering this question is fundamental, to see how viable his political future is.

3. The real enemies are inside. We often hear this complaint: “How can they do this to me in my own party? Well yes. That and more. Remember that the charges are few and the militants are many. Power is not enough for everyone. Those who were already want to continue being, and those who haven’t, want to be. That is why the true enemies are inside, because inside are the positions that all those who belong to a party are looking for. It’s that simple.

Four. The policy is unfair. Politics is a reflection of life. If life is unfair, politics is too. You have seen many arrive without merit. They become legislators through the plurinominal route. They are part of the cabinet without having lifted a finger in the campaign. Don’t expect politics to be fair. By the way, the campaign does not usually give relevant charges. I did not forget it.

5. Do not give yourself completely to the party. Be a loyal militant, in the good sense of the word. But he does not exaggerate. Loyalty in a party must be rational, not fanatical. Because then, when you are disappointed in the game, you will end up hating it and speaking very badly of it, and that will not speak well of you.

6. Last names count. In all the parties of the world the surnames weigh. Every militant should know. The families that have had relevance in a party, do not leave. His descendants will continue to hold positions. The history of politics is the history of surnames. There are places that have been governed by the grandfather, the father and the grandson.

7. Parties have never had a good reputation. What you have heard about the parties in your community is repeated in all countries. People have always said the same about their parties: that they don’t represent society, that they work for their own interests, in short, the same thing. The history of the parties is the history of their bad fame.