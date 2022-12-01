The Arcade Crew and JoyMasher have announced with a trailer there release date from Vengeful Guardian: Moonriderthe new action game from the team previously also responsible for Blazing Chrome, which evidently intends to continue with the same style in this case as well.

The game is expected for January 12, 2023. It is a tribute to the scrolling action platforms of the 16-bit era, while also recovering the cyberpunk style with samurai armor that at the time could be appreciated in some historical productions such as Hagane: The Final Conflict, which the developers seem to have been particularly inspired by.

As we also reported in the test of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider that we published last month after the demo test, it is a title that looks to the past but which does not limit itself to proposing a nostalgic reenactment, offering a good dose of action however appreciable even today, regardless of sentimentality.

In Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider we find ourselves playing a cybernetic fighter in samurai armor, programmed to destroy entire armies, who turns against the oppressive and totalitarian regime that built him. From his awakening, therefore, a great unequal battle begins between Moonrider and the overwhelming perhaps enemies, developing in a series of levels with different events.

We find platforming elements, scrolling beat’em up elements and shooters, all put together with remarkable craftsmanship. At this point, we look forward to finding out better shortly, with the launch now scheduled for next month.