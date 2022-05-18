The Guinness Record organization certified this Tuesday that Venezuelan Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, at 112 years and 354 days, is the oldest man in the worlda title that is known when it is 11 days before his 113th birthday.

Perez Mora was born in the state of Táchira (border with Colombia) on May 27, 1909 and, since 2020, when Efe released his story, he expected certification as one of the five oldest men in the world.

(You may be interested in: Decades of inflation: ten soft drinks for 4 pesos and the recess mecato)

Validation, reported Guinness, it took place on February 4, when the old man was 112 years and 253 days oldalthough the news was released this Tuesday through the organization’s social networks.

In the last two years, the people who separated the Venezuelan from the record died. Pérez Mora has always lived in a mountainous area of ​​Táchira, where he worked in the fields for more than 50 years.. There too married and had 11 children with Ediofina Garcíawho passed away in 1997 after 60 years of marriage.

At present, the old man is in good health and does not suffer from any illness that requires medical treatment.

(Also: Camille Vásquez: who is Johnny Depp’s lawyer in trial against Heard?)

His relatives created a profile on the social network Instagram, in which they publish photographs and videos of the popular ‘Uncle Juan’ while he eats his usual empanadasprays the rosary or preaches to his dozens of grandchildren and nephews.

His greatest wish is to live longer, or at least that is what the people closest to him told Efe in a conversation held in 2020.

You may also be interested in:

– Amber Heard is cornered by Depp’s defense after overwhelming evidence

– Rebel Wilson’s extreme change and her secret to achieving it: it’s not a diet

– He saw what he shouldn’t: message left by young man who killed his own brother

EFE