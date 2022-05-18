Now it will take another six to nine years, but if it is up to the EU, the procedure for the construction of wind turbines should be completed within a year. The European Union wants certain areas to be designated where the environmental impact of wind turbines is low. The measure should be ready before 2027.

Member States themselves must ensure that the procedure is faster. She didn’t say how they can do that. Depending on the size of the wind farm, permission is required from the municipality, the province or the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate. “The message to the industry is clear,” she wrote in a tweet. ‘Now is the time to make the switch to energy from offshore wind turbines.’

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Denmark want to produce much more wind energy in the North Sea in the coming decades. The heads of government and climate ministers of the countries in the Danish city of Esbjerg are discussing this today. In total, the wind farms should generate at least 150 gigawatts of power by 2050, about half of the total energy demand. See also PSG 'rescue' Dembélé

#Von #der #Leyen #permits #wind #turbines #granted #year