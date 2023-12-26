In November of this year, the Public Ministry of Venezuela confirmed that the case surrounding Canserbero's death would be reopened, eight years after his death was recorded in the city of Maracay.

Since that time, new details of the investigation have been revealed. For example, it was stated that It would not have been a suicide, as was said at the time.

Now, this December 26, it came to light that The Prosecutor's Office managed to obtain a confession from Natalia Améstica, who said she had ended the life of the Venezuelan singer.

On January 19, 2015, the world of Hispanic rap mourned the death of the renowned singer Tirone González, known artistically as Canserbero. That same day, the body of Carlos Molnar, a friend of the musician, was also found.

His followers could not believe that his death was a suicide, as the authorities dictated at that time, and as he stated the only witness, Natalia Améstica.

Now, eight years later, the case seems to take a drastic turn, after obtaining macabre testimony from Améstica, who told the Prosecutor's Office that she ended the lives of both subjects.

This is how his death would have occurred

At noon this Tuesday, December 26, Attorney General Tarek William Saab called a press conference to give the latest details of the investigation.

The official stated that the alleged perpetrators of the double homicide would have been identified.

These are the siblings Natalia Améstica and Guillermo Améstica.