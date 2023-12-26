With the quota guaranteed to compete in the Libertadores Cup from 2024, Golden Eagles He is looking for a new scenario that will give him sporting and economic profitability to face the tournament.

The team led by Venezuelan César Farías has been analyzing several options to change headquarters and this Tuesday, precisely, they were in Valledupar.

For Cup

The first information warns that that city will be the club's center of operations for 2024, the year in which it will play not only the international tournament, but the local League.

The team leaders toured the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau and then they met with city authorities to make the decision.

It is not the first time that Aguilas thinks about the capital of the Cease to go play there, he already analyzed it for 2023, but it was not possible.

Valledupar greatly improved its hotel and sports infrastructure with the realization of the Bolivarian Games in 2023, So that legacy has helped him to have professional football.

For now, Aguilas Doradas has not made the decision, but what is known is that the conversations are very advanced for the change of headquarters.

There is a rumor of professional soccer in Valledupar. On the morning of this Tuesday, December 26, a commission from the Colombian professional soccer first division team, Águilas Doradas, was present at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium. pic.twitter.com/33bgFY40Jg — ZonaDeportiva21 (@zonaDeportiva21) December 26, 2023

