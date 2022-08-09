Venezuelan soldiers detected 200 kilos of explosives placed by terrorist groups in Apure state (west), bordering Colombia, to “intimidate the population”informed this Tuesday the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez.

Through his Twitter account, the military official explained that, during an operation in areas and routes of the Caño La Colorada sector, “four 50-kilo explosive devices, with projection load and shrapnel” were found.

Hernández Lárez, who shared images of the security deployment, assured that these explosives were left by members of the “tancol”, an acronym invented by the Venezuelan government that does not refer to any specific gang and that means “Colombian armed terrorist drug traffickers” .

Likewise, the military high command reiterated, on the same social network, that an aircraft operated by these groups from the Andean country was disabled in the state of Amazonas (south), bordering Brazil and Colombia, during the development of the “Bolivarian Shield” operation. Cacique Aramare”, in addition to an “illegal” clandestine runway used for landing

It was, according to the official, the “invading tanker plane number 23” that has been disabled so far this year. On June 2, Hernández, accompanied by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, stated that in the first 5 months of 2022, 257 “structures” used for drug trafficking and terrorism were destroyed on the wide border that Venezuela shares with Colombia.

